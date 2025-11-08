Four suspects fatally shot in Gauteng as alert cops crush CIT gang

It was a case of robbers versus cops when Gauteng police gunned down four suspected cash-in-transit robbers along the R25 towards Bronkhorstspruit within the past 24 hours.

The dramatic exchange unfolded at about 5:30 pm on Friday after police intelligence foiled what was meant to be a lightning-fast heist. What the would-be robbers didn’t know was that an elite police unit had been waiting, quietly watching their every move.

According to provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the suspects were intercepted following a tip-off.

“Police from crime intelligence in Pretoria received information about suspects who were going to commit a cash-in-transit robbery around Bronkhorstspruit,” said Masondo. “A team of law enforcement officers operationalised the information.”

Cops waiting in ambush

Moments later, chaos erupted. Officers moved in on a white Fiat along the R25 road and the suspects opened fire, forcing police to retaliate.

“As they tried to stop it, the suspects started shooting at the law enforcement officers and a shootout ensued. Three suspects were fatally shot. A pistol and a rifle were recovered at the scene,” said Masondo.

The remaining robbers tried to escape in a white Toyota Corolla — but the chase ended violently in the Welbekend area.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle, and a shootout ensued, resulting in one suspect being fatally shot, while one suspect fled on foot. An AK-47 rifle with two magazines was recovered,” he added.

Safe house

The trail led investigators to a safe house in Dennilton, Limpopo, where they seized explosives and a hijacked Mercedes-Benz. One suspect was arrested. The vehicle had been stolen in Enkangala, Tshwane — a chilling reminder of how organised crime syndicates operate across provincial lines.

The operation, executed under the Eyes and Ears Initiative between police and Business Against Crime SA, formed part of intensified Safer Festive Season measures.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana praised the precision strike.

“We are working together in our commitment to ensuring that those who intend to commit crimes in the province are dealt with swiftly and decisively. I commend the officers involved in this operation for their bravery and professionalism. We will continue to work tirelessly to prevent and combat crime in Gauteng,” Kekana said.

Police have opened cases of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms — but for the slain suspects, the high-speed pursuit ended where all heist dreams do: in blood, smoke, and flashing blue lights.

