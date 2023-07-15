Four suspects in total arrested for torching of trucks

Another suspect has been arrested in connection to the truck arson attacks that have occurred over the past week on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo.

Twenty-one trucks were set alight in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

A truck was torched on the R59 route in Gauteng and another three in Mpumalanga. Five were set alight in KwaZulu – Natal and Limpopo on Monday, 11 last weekend were torched with six in Kwa-Zulu Natal and five in Mpumalanga on Sunday evening.

To date four people have been arrested in connection to the torchings. The National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, said the police took one more person into custody.

Community members are said to have played a huge role in aiding a security company and the police in tracking down the third suspect, who was arrested on Thursday in Emalahleni Mpumalanga. Th first suspect was arrested on a farm in Piet Retief with the help of a private security company.

Addressing the media on Wednesday Minister of Police Bheki Cele said 12 people had been identified as suspects of interest by officers investigating what has been described as coordinated attacks on freight trucks.

The suspects are expected to appear in court and will face charges of malicious damage to property. The three suspects arrested on Thursday will appear at the Ermelo magistrate’s court on Monday.

