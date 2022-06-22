Fourteen-year-old learner takes HIV advocacy to Washington DC

Galaletsang Phalatse, a 14-year-old HIV advocate from Curro, the largest independent school network in the country, is about to fly the South African flag high in Washington DC.

She is one of only three people selected to represent adolescent girls and young women in an advocacy campaign for the Global Fund’s 17th replenishment campaign in South Africa. The Global Fund has done some fantastic work to help save lives by provide HIV treatment.

Phalatse will take part in various activities between June and August 2022 to make global leaders aware of the plight of girls and young women on the African continent. She will also attend a high-level meeting in Washington DC, hosted by South African ambassador to the US Nomaindiya Mfeketo.

Through a statement issued by Curro, Phalatse said it was an honour and humbling to represent South Africa in the campaign.

“However, it is so important for young girls around the world to be equipped with the right knowledge to prevent HIV from spreading, and ensure we stay HIV-negative. I am so excited to see that the youth is taking part in changing the world, and I get to be part of the impact,” she said.

Phalatse has been devoted to HIV prevention for as long as she can remember. Being able to raise awareness about the importance of comprehensive sexual education and better access to HIV-prevention methods on the global stage is central to her efforts.

Executive head at Curro Aurora, JC Engelbrecht, congratulated Phalatse on her achievement and described her as being exceptionally passionate about female empowerment, having previously spearheaded the school’s Pad Drive to prevent less-fortunate girls from missing school because of their periods.

“She is an inspiration to her peers, and we wish her only the best in America. We just know she will make the most of every opportunity thrown her way and come back with plenty of stories to share,” said Engelbrecht.

