Fourth suspect arrested for murder of ANC regional chief whip Xoliseka Lali

The fourth suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of Xoliseka Lali (43), the chief whip of the Eastern Cape’s Emalahleni local municipality.

Lali, an ANC member and the portfolio head for infrastructure development and human settlements, was shot dead by unidentified attackers at his Komani, formerly Queenstown, home on July 21, according to the police.

Three suspects — Bavuyise Mdingi, Mvuzo Mafanya, and Sonwabiso Siko — were taken into custody in Mthatha early on Monday following a thorough investigation.

The trio appeared at the Komani Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where their case was enrolled and remanded to August 6 for legal representation.

Investigators located and detained the fourth suspect in Mthatha town on Wednesday, just hours after the court proceedings.

Firearms and ammunition recovered

The suspect cooperated with authorities, leading them to a friend’s residence where three unlicensed pistols and ammunition were recovered.

The firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine potential links to other crimes.

“A separate case for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition has been opened, with both the fourth suspect and his friend facing these charges,” said Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

The fourth suspect is also facing charges for Lali’s murder at the Komani Magistrate’s Court.

The recovery of illegal firearms and the arrest of the fourth suspect, according to Gantana, show how committed the police are to providing justice for Lali and his family.

“We are working tirelessly to uncover the full circumstances of this tragic crime and to ensure all those responsible are held accountable,” she said.

Investigating team praised

Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso, the province’s acting police commissioner, praised the investigating team for the outstanding work.

“These arrests and the recovery of illegal firearms are a testament to the skill and determination of our units,” Kupiso stated.

“We remain focused on rooting out violent crime and ensuring the safety of our communities.”

Authorities are still following up on all leads in this high-profile case, and the investigation is still ongoing.

