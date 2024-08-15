Free State company boss jailed for fake proofs of payment

The long arm of the law has finally brought a Free State company director to justice after he defrauded his lawyer in 2007.

The Harrismith magistrate’s court sentenced Arthur Wright Baker, 59, a director of a Harrismith company, for fraud.

He was found guilty of fraud after submitting countless fraudulent proofs of payment for services rendered to him.

Arthur Wright Baker was sentenced on Tuesday, said Lieutenant-Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli, a spokesperson for the Free State Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

According to Mohobeleli, Baker received a sentence of R120 000 in fines or three years in jail, with a five-year suspension.

He was also ordered to pay the state $50 000 (R901-million) in installments.

More cases opened

Mohobeleli said Baker’s lawyer, who was representing him in a civil matter, opened a case of fraud against him in 2007.

According to Mohobeleli, after receiving an invoice from the lawyer for the services provided, Baker altered the invoice fraudulently to make it appear as though he had paid the debt in full and returned it as evidence.

“It later emerged that there were more cases opened against him where he had used the same method to commit fraud,” said Mohobeleli.

“In one incident, he had bought office equipment and, in another, renovated his office.

“The Bethlehem serious commercial crime investigation detectives arrested him on August 28, 2008, and brought him before court, where he was released on R10 000 bail.

“He appeared in court on numerous occasions, changing lawyers a few times before deciding to conduct his own defence.”

Justice has prevailed

Free State head of the Hawks, Major-General Mokgadi Bokaba, commended investigators for their patience and steadfast pursuit of justice.

“Despite the delays in concluding this case, investigators kept working hard and following the court’s instructions,” said Bokaba.

“It is important that, while we want to finalise cases promptly, we are also patient. In the end, justice has prevailed.”

