Free State family seeks answers from daycare after toddler’s death

The family of 20-month-old Naledi Rapuleng is demanding answers and accountability after the toddler died from severe head injuries allegedly sustained while in the care of a Virginia daycare centre in the Free State.

Sunday World understands that caregivers Tshiamo Khasapane, 21, and Bridgette Ntsala, 29, appeared in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court on Friday and were later released on bail. They are due to return to court on September 25.

The family is trying to resolve the mystery of what happened to their child on July 22, after Naledi’s grandmother, Montsheng Rapuleng, dropped her off at Lesedi Daycare Centre. What began as a routine day ended with the child in Welkom Mediclinic with a fractured skull and other serious head injuries. She remained in ICU at until her death on August 18.

Her family says the explanation they received from the centre has changed more than once, leading them to believe that the truth is being kept from them.

Naledi’s mother, Thope Rapuleng, told Sunday World that she has repeatedly sought answers from daycare owner Neo Hlaole and staff members about how her daughter had sustained fatal injuries while under their supervision.

“When my mother went to fetch Naledi, she found her injured. At first she was told that my baby had fallen from a cot she was sleeping in. When my mother pressed for more clarity, the story changed,” Thope said. Hlaole later allegedly said staff had told her that Naledi was sleeping on the floor when children playing nearby accidentally toppled a cot onto her.

“I am still seeking answers about what happened to my child,” Thope said.

The family said the daycare continued operating while Naledi was fighting for her life in hospital, deepening their anger and raising questions about oversight, safety and accountability at the centre.

“The crèche owner never came to the hospital. She told my mother she could not face me. What angers me most is that the crèche continued to operate while my child was fighting for her life,” Thope said.

The case has also sparked anger in the Virginia community, where residents have protested and demanded the closure of the daycare.

ANC activist and community leader Keletso Monakale-Khang wrote to Education MEC Mamiki Maboya, calling for urgent intervention and warning that tension in the community was escalating.

In her letter, Monakale-Khang said ward 8 residents were furious about the lack of clear answers about how Naledi was injured, why no public explanation had been provided earlier and why the centre was allowed to continue operating.

In a statement, the Department of Education said Maboya had noted the concerns raised but cautioned against drawing conclusions before investigations were completed.

“We understand why the family and community are demanding answers. They have every right to ask what happened to Naledi. But our responsibility is to ensure that the truth is established properly, fairly and without prejudice,” Maboya said.

Department spokesperson Howard Ndaba told Sunday World that the department was notified on July 22 that Naledi had been injured at Lesedi Daycare Centre. He said three staff members had been suspended pending an investigation.

Ndaba said the centre had complied with applicable requirements, including staff-to-child ratios and general health and safety standards.

However, the department did not fully answer questions about the centre’s registration, its most recent inspection, previous safety findings, the suitability of its double-storey premises or the circumstances under which Naledi was injured.

The department also did not provide a clear timeline of its interventions, identify the officials assigned to the matter, explain whether senior officials were briefed before Naledi’s death or whether officials engaged with the family before the child was buried.

Hlaole declined to comment in detail, saying she was also distressed about what had happened. She said she had arrived at the daycare at the same time as Naledi’s grandmother and was not present when the incident occurred.

Police spokesperson sergeant Palesa Thabana said the Thabong Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating culpable homicide and defeating the course of justice.

“Police were alerted to the incident by the treating doctor after the victim was brought to the hospital with severe head injuries in July 2026. Two caregivers were subsequently arrested on September 3, 2026.”