Free State finance MEC, protectors escape unharmed following wildlife collision

A Free State MEC and his protectors have survived a collision after a car they were traveling in struck a wild animal.

The Free State economic development and tourism department confirmed on Monday that Ketso Makume, the MEC for finance, economic development, and tourism, was involved in the motor vehicle accident on Sunday, April 19, 2026, on the N5 highway between Paul Roux and Senekal.

According to the department, a wild animal unexpectedly crossed the road, and the driver could not avoid a collision.

The N5 route passes through a largely rural stretch of the eastern Free State, an area where wildlife crossings on roads are not uncommon.

Plea to respect MEC’s privacy

The department said the MEC and both of his protectors, who are assigned to escort him, escaped without sustaining any serious injuries, a development described as a relief by officials.

In a statement, the department called on the public and media to respect the privacy of the MEC, his protectors, and their families as they recover from the ordeal.

“We respectfully request that the MEC, his protectors, and their families be afforded the necessary space and privacy to recover and to enable them to resume their duties at the earliest opportunity,” the statement read.

The authorities did not provide any further details regarding the extent of damage to the vehicles involved, the species of animal, or the precise circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story

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