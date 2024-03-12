Free State health department hires 61 medical doctors

In an effort to improve healthcare and meet the needs of communities throughout the province, the Free State department of health has appointed 61 medical doctors.

The doctors’ appointment come as the country is facing a calamity of approximately 800 unemployed medical doctors.

Unions representing the unemployed doctors have expressed their frustration and anger to the government. However, the health department in the Free State has never had an issue of protesting medical doctors.

Nothing political

Speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday, the provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi confirmed the appointments. He added that the move has nothing to do with the ANC electioneering agenda.

“We have never had marching medical doctors in the Free State. This has nothing to do with the ANC. It is work that we do on an ongoing basis,” said Mvambi.

Mvambi said the appointment was announced by the Premier of the Free State, Mxolisi Dukwana. It was announced as a way to intensify the provision of quality healthcare.

Based on skills, financial resources

“The employment of doctors and other clinicians in the Free State is an ongoing activity. It is based on the availability of these doctors and clinicians and financial resources.

“We prioritise those whose studies we have funded over time and any other available scarce skill that we may not have in the province or in the cohorts that we have trained,” Mvambi added.

He further said they are not reacting to the march that unemployed doctors embarked on in February.

“Doctors and clinicians graduate and become available. [This also applies to] their ability to serve notice where they are employed in cases where they directly applied for posts.”

NHI in the province

Meanwhile, Dukwana said they will implement programmes to educate communities about the benefits of the National Health Insurance. They will increase clinic operating hours and embark on a programme of healthy lifestyles. He said this during his state of the province address recently.

“Our promise of universal access to quality healthcare requires investment to better respond to increasing healthcare demands,” Dukwana said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content