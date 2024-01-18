Free State, KZN score highest number of distinctions

Department of Basic Education director general Hubert Mweli has announced that the Class of 2023 recorded an increase in the number of bachelor passes.

Mweli said while presenting his technical report, which give some highlights of what the nation can expect when Minister Angie Motshekga announces the results of the Class of 2023.

40% of students score bachelor passes

“Four in 10 learners achieved a bachelor pass,” said Mweli, when presenting his technical report.

KwaZulu-Natal, said Mweli, is leading in terms of the number distinctions by percentage for the first time, recording an increase of 8.3% from 6% last year.

He said these numbers from KwaZulu-Natal demonstrated a positive move in the right direction. KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 25% of the total number of pupils in the basic education system, said Mweli.

Some of the highlights in Mweli’s report is that about 500 quintile 1 to 3 schools, that is schools in poor areas, have improved in performance.

Free State top of the class?

Free State also recorded an increase in the pass rate of progressed pupils, with 56% of pupils who were progressed to matric passing the National Senior Certificate exams.

“If you do well with progressed learners, you might lead overall as well,” he said, raising the curiosity of those in the room that Free State is the top province in terms of pass rate.

He also rubbished reports that the Class of 2023 “benefitted from Covid-19”, saying the grade 12 exams are the holy grail, adding “we do not touch the exams”.

Best raw marks

The Class of 2023 also recorded an increase in the number of raw marks accepted, adding that they presented the best raw marks.

Mweli said what is also encouraging about the 2023 results is the increase in the number of bachelor passes from quintile 1 to 3 schools.

Speaking at the ministerial breakfast session with the top achievers of the 2023 matric class earlier, Motshekga said they demonstrated resilience, determination and hard work in achieving their results.

