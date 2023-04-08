News

Free State man due in court for sexually assaulting a minor

By Anelisa Sibanda

A 45-year-old man is expected to appear before the Odendaalsrus magistrate’s court in the Free State on Tuesday for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the man, a relative of the victim’s mother, sent the child to a nearby shop. The child later told her mother that after returning from the shop, the man sexually assaulted her.

“After a while, the mother heard the child screaming and rushed to investigate,” said Thakeng.


 

