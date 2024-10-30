Free State MEC embroiled in R700k Egypt trip saga

The Free State MEC for human settlement and co-operative governance and traditional affairs Saki Mokoena has found himself in the middle of a controversy around his trip to Egypt. The MEC’s trip with his entourage has caused ructions in the province over money that is going to be spent for the trip.

Mokoena is in the middle of the storm over the money that taxpayers had to pay for the trip. He is scheduled to take the trip together with his entourage on Saturday until November 10.

The department must cough up more than R700, 000 for Mokoena and his team to travel to Egypt via Dubai. They will travel from OR Tambo International Airport using the business class of the Emirates Airlines.

Quotation for royal treatment for entourage

Sunday World has seen the quotation for the trip, which was done by Hambo Lwethu Travel, a Midrand-based travel agency.

In the quotation, Mokoena and his three companions will be given royal treatment during their trip and stay in Egypt. They include officials from his department Carol Tlali and Zimasa Mbewu. As well as the assistant director from the Free State premier’s office, Lindelwa Dabi.

Tlali wrote the request for approval to attend the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF) in Cairo. She is the chief of staff in Mokoena’s office. In the request she stated that the eight-day event will focus on sustainable cities and communities.

Tlali wrote to the premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae. And her request for proposal was recommended by the departmental CFO, Nozipho Molikoe.

South Africa will also be represented at the event by the Minister of Human Settlement, Mmamoloko Kubayi. As well as academia and civil society organisations.

However, the planned trip brought many questions on the money that will be spent. The HOD in the department, Mosa Masimene, told Mokoena on October 10 that there were financial challenges in the portfolio.

HOD raised concerns over the amount

In the letter addressed to Mokoena by Masimene, it is stated that the department was under financial pressure. This due to contracts that the portfolio is committed into. Sunday World has seen the letter.

“These contracts limit our financial flexibility for any unbudgeted expenditures. The budget constraints were brought to my attention in September already. In light of these constraints, a virement request has already been submitted to my office. This for the provincial treasury’s approval to augment the possible unauthorised expenditure currently faced by the department,” said Masimene in the letter to Mokoena.

Masimene stated that the cost for the participation in the event for the nominated entourage is substantial. This as it is estimated that the money to be spent is worth R724, 639.36. It covers business class air tickets, accommodation, road transport and subsistence allowances for three officials the MEC.

“Unfortunately, these expenses were not included in the department’s budget for the 2024-2025 financial year. Given that the department did not anticipate or plan for this trip, covering these costs already would severely strain our limited resources. Furthermore, it is indicated in the submission that an inter-departmental claim for the cost related to the MEC will be recovered from the department of human settlement.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure

“ …Proceedings with expenditure under the current financial constraints may be deemed as fruitless and wasteful by provincial treasury. This classification could have serious consequences for the department’s financial audit outcomes and overall accountability. The associated risk further compels us to decline the request at this stage. As ensuring the department’s fiscal responsibility is of utmost importance,” she said.

Responding to the matter, the department stated Mokoena was invited by Kubayi. He was invited to form part of the South African delegation to WUF.

