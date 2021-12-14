Free State police launch manhunt after woman killed in ‘execution-style murder’

Johannesburg – The Free State police have launched a manhunt after a lifeless body of a woman was found with multiple shots on her face and underneath her body, at her place in Bronville, Welkom.

According to police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng, the Bronville police received a tip-off about a woman who was fatally shot in her home.

“The deceased’s five-year-old daughter tried to wake her up, and while frightened with her mother not responding, she ran to neighbours for help.

“Upon arrival, the police found the body lying on the bed with multiple shot wounds,” revealed Thakeng.

The deceased was identified as Gloria Mungoi, aged 26-year-old.

A case of murder has been opened for further investigation.

Anyone with information leading to the suspects is urged to contact of Bronville Detective Services on: 08600-10111.

