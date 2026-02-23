Free State premier orders removal of tainted hospital CEO following backlash

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae has ordered the removal of convicted fraudster Zongezile Adam Zumane as a chief executive of a provincial hospital, adding that a probe must be conducted into his appointment.

The instruction comes after Letsoha-Mathae, in an article published by Sunday World at the weekend, defended the appointment of Zumane, a former Mangaung speaker who was convicted of fraud and money laundering in 2012.

Probe into appointment

On Monday, the Free State provincial government spokesperson, Matshediso Setai, released a statement confirming the removal, stating that the premier had also instructed that Zumane do other duties while the investigation into his appointment as the boss of the Sinorita Nhlabathi hospital in Ladybrand proceeds.

“We, therefore, wish to set the record straight regarding the appointment of Mr Zumane. Mr Zumane was appointed on 1 April 2019 as a Clinical Programme Coordinator at Winburg District Hospital after disclosing his previous criminal record. He occupied this position until his recent appointment in June 2025. He applied for the position of CEO at Senyoritha Ntlabathi (sic) District Hospital at the deputy director level and was the successful candidate for the post.

“Although we believe that Mr Zumane met the requirements for appointment as CEO, our preliminary internal investigations have raised concerns and given credence to public disquiet regarding his previous conviction. Mr Zumane has been directed to perform other functions with immediate effect, in terms of Regulation 63 of the Public Service, to allow for a detailed investigation to be conducted,” said Setai in the media statement.

When Sunday World pressed her for clarity, Setai added: “The issue of Mr Zumane’s removal is also covered in the statement pending finalisation of further investigation, and we will not communicate further on the matter till investigations are completed.”

‘I found him here’

Letsoha-Mathae last week told Sunday World that Zumane’s appointment cannot be squarely placed at her door because the fraudster has been managing Winburg Clinic since his release from jail in 2015.

“… you are only selective in questioning. Why was it not an issue when Zumane was employed at the clinic in Winburg? Zumane had been employed in government at the clinic, and this was before I was appointed Free State premier,” Letsoha-Mathae said.

In 2012, Zumane and six others were found guilty of fraud and money laundering after more than R170-million was looted. Zumane was convicted of defrauding the municipality of R5-million and received an eight-year prison sentence in 2012. However, he spent only three years at Grootvlei Prison in Bloemfontein and was then released on parole.

In the Sunday World article, Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said while such appointments were decided by provinces, it was morally and ethically wrong to appoint a convicted person to a position of influence in the healthcare system.

He said he was not aware of the appointment and promised to take it up with Free State Health MEC Viceroy Mahlatsi. Once briefed, Motsoaledi then relayed Malatsi’s response that Zumane was appointed on the basis that his criminal record was expunged. However, Motsoaledi was scathing, saying the premier and MEC ought to address the matter.

“The MEC told me that the criminal record of the person who was appointed CEO was expunged. However, I was not going to get such a person appointed based on his criminal record. It is morally and ethically wrong to have such a person employed in such an influential and senior position in healthcare.

“It is an administration issue that needs the MEC and the premier of Free State to address. Human resources matters for provinces are the responsibility of provincial departments, not the national department, so my department is not involved,” said Motsoaledi.

‘I have a right to work’

Responding to Sunday World questions last week, Zumane asked if he should not be allowed to make a living because he had a criminal record.

“Should I starve because I have a criminal record? Speak to those people at Bophelo House. I don’t have anything else to say,” Zumane said.

On Monday, 702 breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa spoke with the chairperson of Public Service Commission, Dr Somadoda Fikeni, following our report on Sunday.

Fikeni said: “I am worried because it is quite clear there is a political economy of inefficiency, where inefficiency is not by default but by design. It is where many of the people will conduct their corruption sometimes.”

