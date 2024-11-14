Free State premier takes leave of absence amid corruption claims

The Free State Premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, has taken a month’s leave of absence from her role as the head of government in the province.

Letsoha-Mathae appointed Jabu Mbalula, the brother of the ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, to act as premier from Friday until December 15.

Mbalula is also the MEC of roads, transport and police in Free State. The revelation is contained in an internal memo that Letsoha-Mathae sent to her executive council this week.

“I have appointed Mr. J Mbalula as acting premier for the Free State province for period 15 November 2024 to 15 December 2024. Kindly [provide] him with full co-operation and support,” said Letsoha-Mathae.

Accusations of corruption, terminated contracts of over 100 employees

A dark cloud has been hovering over Letsoha-Mathae in the past few months since she was appointed the Free State premier. The ANC Women’s League treasurer general was also accused of having a corrupt relationship with a service provider. Patrick Phuti of New Beginnings Projects is the service provider at the heart of the accusations.

Phuti claimed that he provided financial support to the premier and her husband, Lawrence Mathae. The latter is the Speaker of Mangaung council.

Mbalula was sworn in on Thursday as the acting premier. Since she ascended to the position of first citizen of Free State, Letsoha-Mathae has faced numerous accusations. She has been accused of purging staff from her office. This as more than 100 employees had their contracts terminated.

She was also accused of being influential in getting rid of more than 1,300 contract workers who were fired last month.

EFF, ActionSA also called for action against premier

The EFF had been making calls that Letsoha-Mathae should resign from her position. It claimed that her modus operandi was not working for the progress of good governance in the province.

The EFF and ActionSA in the Free State also opened corruption cases against the premier. This after claims that she and her family had benefitted financially in the alleged corrupt relationship she had with Phuti.

Insiders claimed that the premier was advised by the ANC head honchos at Luthuli House to take leave of absence from work. This was due to scandalous claims that surfaced that she was allegedly corrupt.

“Maqueen had been advised to take a break from work as she was under huge attack from her detractors. Some of whom are her comrades in the province.

“She took the advice after being told that she needed to reflect and focus on her health as she was under extreme attack. And she decided to appoint Jabu to act on her position as she leaves for a break,” said our mole in the province.

Allegations that she avoided questions on reshuffling

Another insider said that before she left, the premier had reshuffled heads of departments. And that she was running away from being questioned on her reshuffling.

“She saw the loophole when she was advised to take leave. And she didn’t want to be questioned about her decision to reshuffle HODs. She saw this as an opportunity to run away from being questioned. And to also stay away in case those HODs head to court to deal with her,” said our source.

