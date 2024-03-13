Free State records 0.6% decrease in mother-to-child HIV cases

An estimated 19% to 36% of infants in South Africa are HIV positive at birth, according to a study from the University of Cape Town.

This high prevalence of vertical HIV transmission to children is one factor contributing to the country’s high infant death rate.

Free State records 0.6% decrease

Meanwhile, the Free State province revealed that HIV infection among infants born to moms who are HIV positive has decreased to 0.6% in the province in the previous year.

This was shared by the province’s premier Mxolisi Dukwana. He said the improvement is made possible by their effective anti-retroviral therapy for eligible antenatal patients.

In the province, Dukwana said the HIV/Aids project has helped 313,589 clients with anti-retroviral medication. They have started a further 14,336 new clients on the therapy, he added.

Almost all pregnant patients on treatment

He said 98% of pregnant patients who qualified for the anti-retroviral therapy have already started.

“To fulfil our promise of providing high-quality healthcare to everybody, we must invest in an efficient system,” Dukwana said.

“We will implement programmes to educate communities about the benefits of the National Health Insurance (NHI). Clinic operating hours [will increase], and we will embark on a programme of healthy lifestyles.”

Dukwana said technology solutions have now become a part of their healthcare provision. This is in pursuit of the smooth running of the health sector in the province.

Digitisation programme

“In November last year, we launched a digitisation project that entails a Bophelo Mobile App. It’s for ambulance requests, Electronic Recruitment System, Digitisation of Paper Records and Telemedicine.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) said they will continue to work on reducing HIV transmission between mother and child. It also pledged to support countries to improve and better monitor interventions. These are aimed towards ending the Aids epidemic as a public health threat by 2030.

“Priorities for achieving global eradication targets continue to include preventing incident infections in persons not affected. They also include maintaining care retention.

“A link to lifetime care and treatment should therefore be made as soon as HIV infection is identified. This includes assistance in staying in care and getting viral suppression. An offer of partner services too,” said WHO.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content