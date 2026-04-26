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Free State says shoddy projects will not be paid for

By Bongani Mdakane
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Free State government officials are warning contractors and service providers involved in a multimillion-rand housing project to improve their performance or risk not being paid.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Free State government officials are warning contractors and service providers involved in a multimillion-rand housing project to improve their performance or risk not being paid.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Bongani Mdakane.
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