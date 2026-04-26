Free State says shoddy projects will not be paid for

Free State government officials are warning contractors and service providers involved in a multimillion-rand housing project to improve their performance or risk not being paid.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Free State government officials are warning contractors and service providers involved in a multimillion-rand housing project to improve their performance or risk not being paid.
- To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
- https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Bongani Mdakane.