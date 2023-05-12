Free State teenager’s attempted murder case postponed

The case of a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing a 14-year-old has been postponed to May 26.

The suspect appeared in the Bultfontein magistrate’s court in Free State on Wednesday, a day after the stabbing incident.

The teenager, who faces a charge of attempted murder, was released into the care of his parents, who attended the court proceedings.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said: “On 09 May 2023 at about 10.15pm, the victim was allegedly fetched from his home in Khotha Section in Phahameng, Bultfontein.

“He was forced to go to the graveyard in Diamant Street, where the suspect allegedly stabbed him several times.

“The victim sustained stab wounds to his back, hands, chest and neck. He managed to flee and seek help at a nearby house and was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.”

Thakeng said the suspect was traced and arrested shortly after the incident, noting that a knife believed to have been used to inflict injuries was confiscated.

