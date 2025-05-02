Free State woman stabbed to death for spilling wine on fellow drinker

A 22-year-old woman was discovered by the cops in a pool of blood in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State, after she was stabbed to death.

According to the police, the deceased and the suspect were at a liquor joint when the deceased was accused by the suspect of spilling wine on her.

The alleged murderer, a 27-year-old female, accused the deceased, then went to her room. She later returned with a sharp object and started stabbing the victim.

The victim died instantly on the scene.

Suspect accused victim of spilling wine on her

Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Police were summoned to Phuthaditjhaba, where a woman was allegedly stabbed to death. It’s further alleged that at about 4.30am, the suspect accused the woman of pouring wine on her while in the street.

“On arrival at the crime scene, they found the deceased person lying in the street with a fatal stab wound on the chest,” said Mophiring.

Mophiring said the suspect was later nabbed. She is expected to make her first court appearance at the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Due in court on Friday

“The suspect is arrested, and the knife believed to be used has been confiscated as an exhibit. She will be charged and is expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

The name of the deceased cannot be disclosed before her family has been officially notified. They must also physically identify her body.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Gauteng police announced that they were investigating a murder case after a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in Alexandra.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the matter. He said the shooting took place at Boikhutsong Flat, 5th Avenue, Alexandra. The incident was reported to the police.

Alexander woman shot in the street

“A woman with numerous gunshot wounds was discovered by the police when they arrived. On the spot, she was pronounced dead,” said Masondo.

Women killings always top the list during the quarterly crime statistics from the police.

In November 2024, statistics showed that 957 women who were murdered in the last quarter. And of the 957, 106 were instances of domestic violence. There were 1 567 attempted murders on women, of which 232 were in domestic violence setting. A total of 14 366 cases of women assaulted GBH were reported. And 4 989 were due to domestic violence.

