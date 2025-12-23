Free State’s R370m housing project 90% complete, set for March 2026 handover

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane and Free State MEC Saki Mokoena jointly announced that the Baken Park Catalytic Housing Project is 90% complete, with the first official occupation date set for March 2026, following an oversight visit on Thursday.

The R370-million project in the Dihlabeng Local Municipality will deliver 1, 248 mixed-income housing units. Minister Simelane expressed strong satisfaction with the progress, citing the Free State as a national leader in unblocking stalled housing projects.

Province leading in housing delivery

“Free State and North West are the provinces I’m most impressed by. They are doing very well in achieving this objective of accelerating delivery,” said Simelane. She committed her department to “babysit this project until completion”. And she pledged continued support to resolve outstanding water infrastructure challenges.

Mokoena provided the key operational update, confirming that permission to occupy has been issued to fast-track construction. He named the first 90 beneficiaries of the Breaking New Ground (BNG) subsidised housing programme. And he noted that 100 serviced sites under the First Home Finance scheme are already available.

“Our mission is as clear as the Free State government. With the Baken Park project, we are solid that our people will get the dignity and homes they have been longing for. This is our move to show we are serious about proper services and good governance,” Mokoena stated.

Official endorsement

The project portfolio, aimed at creating a mixed-income community, comprises BNG houses. Also First Home Finance units, self-building elements, and social housing. Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and Dihlabeng Mayor Tseki Tseki accompanied the leaders. They endorsed the intergovernmental collaboration.

Tseki described the project as “the fulfilment of the Freedom Charter”. Letsoha-Mathae cautioned against political “wedge drivers” seeking to undermine the project for personal gain.

The milestone announcement carried profound personal significance for beneficiaries. Mamokete Emily Motloung, after a 25-year wait, was named among the first recipients. Overwhelmed, she spoke of the shame of moving between places with her children and grandchildren without security.

“This will profoundly change my life and that of my family. I reckon I will even begin to gain some weight,” Motloung said. This gave the officials’ announcements a tangible human face and impact.

