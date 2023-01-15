Frene Ginwala ‘suffered no fools’

It is a characterisation that is not in dispute, Frene Ginwala, born in 1932, suffered no fools, and the ruction caused by the latter-day MPs across the political board, would have been nipped in the bud, quickly and decisively dealt with, and even the president of the country would have been figuratively put under the sword, and not protected, if he waffled and obscured the truth when asked to answer tough questions.

“Forthright, an intellectual giant, trained in law and journalism, Frene would have dealt, and embarrassed uncouth and petulant MPs with intellectual sledgehammer, bringing them into line consistent with parliamentary decorum required of each of them in the people’s

parliament,” a senior and respected stalwart ANC stalwart, who spoke on condition of anonymity, “lest I get roasted by my comrades and colleagues as well as the childish MPs of the opposition”.

Ginwala, 90, respected for her clear grasp of matters of constitutionalism and law died on Thursday night. She was a woman at peace with herself, and it was just as well that her peers and contemporaries, including the likes of former president Nelson Mandela, revered her, and permanently doffed their hats to her steadfast adherence to principles of justice and human dignity.

“In the drawing of the constitution, Frene spoke freely about the project of constitutionalism, as both the bedrock of the country’s legal framework, and as a bulwark against tyranny and repression, and that South Africa needed to stay at the top of human rights trajectory with the likes of Germany and the US, among solid constitutional jurisdictions, as torch bearer and lover of human rights and social justice,” said the ANC stalwart.

That statement would be confirmed by Moegsien Williams, a struggle journalist and editor. Williams said: “As a journalist and editor, I had good relations with Frene, who, in a gentle yet decisive manner, would admonish about editorial sloppiness.

“She was a straight talker, straightforward and decisive, and you would have no double-speak coming from her mouth.

“Frene was from the old school of rigour and thoroughness, led a worthwhile life in the anti-apartheid movement. As we ought to all know, she distinguished herself as a clear-headed parliamentary speaker, who brooked no nonsense from anyone.”

Turning to something Williams said was worth remembering, he said: “Frene was very committed to nonracialism.

“With her demise, and people such as Jessie Duarte, the principle of non-racialism is gradually being eroded.”

Ginwala was appointed the first speaker of the nonracial parliament in 1994.

She would serve under the stewardship of Mandela until his retirement in 1999, at which time, between then and 2004, under the presidency of Thabo Mbeki, to be replaced by Max Sisulu, the son of ANC stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu.

The era of strong and illustrious ANC leadership ends, said the man who told us that Frene “suffered no fools”.

Ginwala, who was cremated yesterday, was described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a formidable patriot and a fearless leader of the nation.

