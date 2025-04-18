Fresh threats to stability of NFP and KZN unity government

The stability of the National Freedom Party (NFP), a key party with one seat in the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity (GPU), has once again been threatened.

The party allegedly tried to upend an April 2024 deal between two factions vying for power and change the current representatives in the IEC (Electoral Commission of South Africa).

This attempt has led to one of the party members writing to the IEC to query the mooted changes. And the move resulted in the party’s leadership fearing another attempt to prevent the party from taking part in all future elections.

Party’s legitimate leadership

The letter to the IEC came from Sikhumbuzo Boniface Zulu, who insists that the NFP’s legitimate leadership is the one that was elected in Ulundi in 2019, not the one currently led by president Ivan Barnes. He has since taken the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and he is awaiting a court date to hear the appeal.

However, in April 2024, a month before the May 29 elections, the factions wrote to the IEC and agreed that the party’s suspension from taking part in all elections should be lifted so that they could contest the elections.

Part of the deal was that the Zulu faction would send Bhekithemba Abel Dlamini. The Barnes faction would send Sibusiso Mkhabela to represent the party in all IEC matters.

Attempt to sneak new leaders in

Zulu recently learned that there is an attempt to sneak Romeo Dladla and another member to take over the functions of Dlamini and Mkhabela. This resulted in the letter to the IEC through his lawyers.

“Lastly, in terms of the NFP constitution, leaders can only be elected. Therefore, it does not matter if people submit their names under section 9. It does not constitute leadership members by virtue of the party constitution. Therefore, their appointments are valid ab initio (from the beginning). Finally, where did you get the other names because Mr Zulu’s affidavit only mentioned two?” reads the letter that was sent to the IEC dated April 11 2025.

Factions at loggerheads

Zulu threatened that the agreement would collapse if the party went ahead with the unilateral changes without his faction.

Barnes said the letter was not addressed to them, but they are ready to face Zulu anytime over the claim.

“The letter written to IEC by Mr Zulu was not sent to the current leadership of the NFP. Therefore, IEC will respond, and NFP leadership will wait for Mr Zulu to engage us on his claims,” Barnes said.

