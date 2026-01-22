Friday memorial service planned for learners killed in Vaal scholar transport crash

A memorial service for the 14 learners who lost their lives in a minibus crash in the Vaal will be held on Friday at the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Complex in Sebokeng, in the Vaal.

The Gauteng Department of Education made the announcement on Thursday, shortly after the driver of the minibus appeared in court.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the mass memorial would be held in honour of all the learners who died in the crash.

“We are saddened by the loss and the increase in the number of learners who succumbed. We continue with the process of making arrangements because we have a memorial on Friday,” said Mabona.

Mass burial being planned for Sunday

However, Mabona said arrangements for a mass burial have not yet been finalised. This as some families have chosen not to participate.

“Some families opted to continue with the funerals of their children on Saturday. So, that is a challenge that we’re facing. We are still trying to finalise with the outstanding families and those that we think they might consider joining us on Sunday.

“We are working tirelessly to make sure that it takes place on Sunday. That is the arrangement that we have so far,” he added.

Confident in law processes

Mabona also expressed confidence in law enforcement agencies handling the case.

“They do their work, and for us as the department, we support them. Even though we come to court, we are here to support the process and those that are affected. So far, we are happy about the process.”

Earlier on Thursday, the driver of the minibus taxi appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court. He abandoned his bail application.

He has since been charged with 14 counts of murder. This after the death toll rose from 12 to 14.

The case has been postponed to March 5, 2026, for further investigation.

