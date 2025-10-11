From rural KZN to the city of lights — stylist Phupho Gumede K takes on Paris

Stylist and fashion designer Phupho Gumede K has been basking in the quiet elegance of the Parisian winter, attending Paris Fashion Week at the Palais de Tokyo in France.

He has just wrapped up all formalities and is off to the heartbeat of fashion, Milan, Italy, in order to rest.

Gumede K has been to Paris multiple times. But it’s during his second time attending Paris Fashion Week that he is starting to feel like it’s home.

“My stay in Paris is always amazing,” he tells Sunday World.

Dream come true

“It has always been a dream to be at Paris Fashion Week. Seeing myself here is a dream manifesting, and I fit right in with the people and just the energy.”

Gumede K attended the Schiaparelli, x Elie Saab and several other shows.

He mingled with international celebrities for possible collaborations and sourced some key items to use in South Africa.

He rubbed shoulders with US influencers Christy Lee and Demi Lovato.

“I can’t say much as yet, but collaborations are pending. And I will be using some pieces from the runway to style some people back home.”

Papparazi laps up ‘cheeky’ display

On the second night, he wore a two-piece denim suit showing off his butt cheeks with an accessory of the Eiffel tower hanging from his rear cleavage to make a fashion statement.

“Oh, the international media lapped it up,” Gumede K told Sunday Word.

“I just wanted something different. Everything I wear needs to stand out. I love being the best, best dressed and just the best in the room. That piece truly made a statement among influencers and celebrities, and the paparazzi at Fashion Week.”

His international trip was self-funded. Gumede K saved up money from his styling jobs to attend.

Not enough support for sector

“I was invited and I had to honour the invitation. I, however, wish our Arts and Culture would open these opportunities for designers to attend these shows to grow our industry,” he said.

“Not everyone is lucky enough to afford to attend such an important event. I got here because I am delusional. I tend to believe that if I really want something, I can get it by all means necessary.”

Gumede K was born and raised in Ndwendwe, KwaZulu-Natal. He was raised by his grandmother, who was a dressmaker. He watched his grandmotber sew from a young age, and fell in love with the craft.

Today, he is responsible for styling the likes of Sarah Langa, Mihlali Ndamase, Ayanda Ncwane, Zola Nombona, Hope Mbhele and many others.