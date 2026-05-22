From taxi driver to Transnet boss: Rufus Lekala bags master’s degree

Transnet National Ports Authority chief harbour master Cpt Rufus Lekala has added another milestone to his remarkable journey after graduating with a Master of Commerce in Maritime Studies degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Lekala returned to university four years ago to pursue his postgraduate studies, culminating in research that could play a significant role in improving operations at South Africa’s busiest port.

His dissertation, titled, Assessing the Impact of Increased Container Vessel Size for Durban Container Terminal, examined whether the Port of Durban is adequately equipped to handle the growing size of international container vessels.

Port’s low ranking

The study comes at a critical time, with the Port of Durban recently ranking among the world’s poorest-performing ports in the international Container Port Performance Index, despite being the busiest container port in the southern hemisphere.

Supervised by maritime economist Dr Sanele Gumede and maritime expert Dr Siphiwe Mthembu, the research found that while Durban Container Terminal has made progress in accommodating larger ships, several operational challenges remain.

Among the concerns highlighted were berth productivity, limited yard capacity, equipment shortages and poor landside coordination. Lekala’s recommendations include targeted infrastructure upgrades, improved planning systems, stronger collaboration between stakeholders and continued investment in skills development.

Efficient port operations ‘key’

Speaking about his passion for the maritime industry, Lekala said South Africa’s economic future is closely tied to efficient port operations.

“As a coastal country with major ports, our ability to manage maritime operations efficiently directly influences economic growth, job creation and global competitiveness,” he said.

Originally from Mamelodi in Pretoria, he once worked as a taxi driver before joining Transnet. He later became a Tug Master in Cape Town and a Marine Pilot in Saldanha Bay.

Rising through the ranks

In 2002, he made history as the first Black harbour master at the Port of East London. He later held the same role in Cape Town and Durban before being appointed chief harbour master of TNPA in 2011.

He currently serves as Acting Managing Executive at TNPA, overseeing safe navigation, port efficiency and regulatory compliance across the country’s ports.

Beyond his executive role, Lekala is passionate about mentoring young maritime professionals and shaping policy discussions around sustainable port operations.

Commitment to lifelong learning

Reflecting on his academic achievement, he described the qualification as part of his commitment to lifelong learning and service to the maritime sector.

“This achievement represents not only personal growth, but also my commitment to lifelong learning and contributing meaningfully to the maritime industry,” he said.

Gumede praised Lekala’s resilience and dedication, adding that the research could contribute meaningfully to strengthening South Africa’s maritime sector while supporting economic growth and job creation.