Funeral travel flagged in health department’s ‘ghost trip’ probe

A funeral linked to a senior National Department of Health official became another area examined in a forensic investigation into disputed travel expenditure, with investigators raising questions over accommodation bookings, departmental travel arrangements and payment records connected to the event.

The Boqwana Burns Incorporated forensic report, concluded on March 28, 2025, and submitted to Dr Percy Mahlati, deputy director-general at the National Department of Health, examined travel transactions linked to the funeral of the mother of a senior departmental official.

The report, which Sunday World can reveal for the first time, records that national Department of Health employees attended the funeral and that some related costs were processed through departmental travel systems.

READ: Staff tried to stonewall R6.2m health department travel probe

Questionable transactions

Investigators flagged concerns over whether the necessary approvals and supporting documentation were available for some of the transactions.

According to the report, the official’s mother died at the end of September 2022 and was buried on October 1, 2022.

The forensic team found that several departmental employees attended the funeral, with accommodation arrangements made through departmental channels.

The report states that an administration official booked accommodation for herself and another person at Boiketlong Lodge in Jane Furse at a cost of R1,820.78.

Investigators questioned whether the expenditure complied with departmental travel requirements and whether the appropriate approvals were obtained.

The funeral-related transactions became part of the wider investigation after investigators examined allegations concerning payment arrangements linked to the event.

Burial costs exceeded R80 000

The report records that the owner of a funeral parlour confirmed that payment for the funeral service had been made before the burial and that the cost exceeded R80 000.

However, investigators said they could not establish who was responsible for settling the payment.

READ: Health’s R6.2m ‘ghost trip’ probe

The forensic report records that, at the time of the funeral arrangements, the senior departmental official whose family member’s funeral was being investigated had an overdraft balance of R419 575.73 on his bank account.

Investigators further recorded that neither the funeral parlour owner nor the official confirmed who paid the funeral expenses.

The report states that, based on the information available to investigators, “there is a reasonable suspicion that the cost of the funeral was paid by someone other than” the official.

The finding was not a criminal conclusion but a concern identified by investigators during the forensic process.

Fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounting to R6m

The funeral-related transactions formed part of a broader investigation into disputed travel expenditure at the department, which identified R6,280,448.01 in alleged fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The report recommended that the department consider disciplinary action against officials identified in the investigation, recover money where appropriate and refer matters to law-enforcement agencies where suspected fraud or corruption may exist.

Investigators also raised concerns about weaknesses in the department’s travel controls, including approval processes, expenditure monitoring and reconciliation procedures.

Report flags oversight failures

The report found that failures in oversight created conditions where disputed transactions could pass through departmental systems without being detected.

The funeral claims were among several categories examined by Boqwana Burns, including disputed accommodation bookings, shuttle services, vehicle hire and travel arrangements involving employees who told investigators they did not undertake certain journeys.

The investigation also records difficulties obtaining information from some individuals and entities.

A funeral service provider approached during the investigation declined to provide further information and requested that investigators obtain a subpoena before continuing engagement.

This limited investigators’ ability to establish the full payment trail.

The department has been asked what action followed the forensic findings, whether any disciplinary processes were instituted, whether money linked to disputed expenditure has been recovered and whether any matters were referred to law-enforcement agencies.

The outstanding question is whether the department conducted further investigations into the funeral-related concerns identified in the report and whether it was able to establish who ultimately paid for the services.