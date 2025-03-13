Funerals in SA 10% more expensive compared to other countries

Funerals are often challenging experiences, emotionally and financially.

According to statistics, in South Africa, the cost of laying a loved one to rest is notably higher than in many other countries, averaging 10% more.

The difference is influenced by the country’s diverse cultural and religious practices and the specific demands they entail, according to Abavelile Funeral Director CEO Nwabisa Saul.

South Africa’s mosaic of cultures means that funeral practices vary widely, each carrying unique traditions and expectations that impact the overall cost.

Fulfilling traditional expectations

“In many rural areas of the Eastern Cape, a cow must be slaughtered a day before the funeral, alongside several sheep,” said Saul.

“The day after the funeral, a family sheep is slaughtered to cleanse the family. On average, a family might need a cow and six sheep to fulfill traditional expectations, with meat costs alone ranging from R27 000 to R30 000.”

There are several strategies consumers can employ to keep funeral costs manageable:

Reduce funeral home time: Different cultures and religions in South Africa often require the body to be buried within three days, which can significantly cut costs;

Utilise funeral policies: Companies like Abavelile Funeral Director offer various policy options to meet clients’ needs. These policies may include cash-back options, which can save money. Keeping these policies up to date and paid on time ensures that families do not need to pay out of pocket for funeral expenses;

Consider compromises: During funeral planning, families can decide what elements they are willing to compromise on. For example, instead of slaughtering a cow, go for takeaways from a fast-food restaurant for guests at a much lower budget than a budget for a cow.

Alternatives to traditional practices

Despite these measures, some alternatives to traditional burial practices are still met with resistance.

Cremation, although cheaper, is not widely accepted in many black communities.

“Navigating the financial implications of funerals requires careful planning and consideration of all available options,” according to Saul.

“By leveraging various strategies and understanding the cultural nuances that influence these practices, South Africans can find ways to honour their loved ones without undue financial strain.”

