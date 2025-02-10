FW de Klerk Foundation denies land grab, genocide claims

There is neither racial genocide nor land confiscation occurring in South Africa, according to the FW de Klerk Foundation.

The foundation has urged US President Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa to put constructive dialogue first in light of the “deteriorating” relationship between their two governments.

Christo van der Rheede, the executive officer of the foundation, disclosed this in an open letter to Trump and Ramaphosa that was delivered to both leaders on Monday.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order to cut US financial assistance to South Africa, citing disapproval of its Expropriation Act policy and its genocide case at the International Court of Justice against America’s ally Israel.

According to the White House, the US will also develop a plan to resettle Afrikaner South African farmers and their families as refugees.

Deteriorating relationship

“The FW de Klerk Foundation is really concerned about the deteriorating relationship between the South African and US governments,” said Van der Rheede.

“The latest developments will not only undermine progress in South Africa and on the continent of Africa, but they will also have dire political and economic consequences for the United States, its people, and the world at large.

“Our past, present, and future are inextricably intertwined, and our interdependence is deeply embedded in the tapestry of trade, tourism, cultural exchange, academic collaboration, sharing of expertise, promotion of peace, and the many talented citizens of South Africa and the United States who are actively contributing to the development of both societies as naturalised citizens, migrant workers, or visitors.”

Van der Rheede continued: “We call on both of you as leaders of the free world and leading constitutional democracies on the continents of America and Africa, respectively, to engage in constructive dialogue and negotiations to resolve the political and economic impasse between the respective administrations.

“Let us follow the examples of two of the world’s greatest leaders, late presidents FW de Klerk and Nelson Mandela, who chose dialogue, negotiations, and mediation over conflict, retribution, and provocation.

“Our beloved South Africa was on the brink of full-scale civil bloodshed and destruction, but it was their leadership that brought about a peaceful transition more than 30 years ago and laid a solid basis for a new political order in South Africa.”

Recent development worrying

He said the recent developments are “deeply worrying, in particular the growing polarisation between South Africans due to the recently signed executive orders and the impact thereof on the psyche of the South African nation.

“It is against this background that the FW de Klerk Foundation calls on both presidents, Trump and Ramaphosa, and their respective administrations to engage in constructive, respectful, dignified, and frank dialogue to clarify any misunderstandings,” he said.

“We also call on South Africans and all South African organisations to act in the best interest of South Africa and to refrain from peddling misinformation.

“The FW de Klerk Foundation wants to give the United States leadership the assurance that no land confiscation is happening in South Africa.”

He continued: “Property rights remain intact and respected, as well as the cultural rights of all communities.

“No genocide based on ethnicity is taking place in South Africa, and no one is ostracised based on race, class, or religion.

“We also appeal to the United States leadership to consult more widely with a broad range of South African institutions to gain deeper insights into the economic, political, cultural, and social fabric and complexity of South African societies.”

