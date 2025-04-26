G20 Indaba in Mpumalanga sets bold agenda for education

South Africa’s education system may be on the verge of a major transformation, and the winds of change are blowing from Mpumalanga.

On April 24, the province made history by hosting the first-ever G20 Provincial Education Indaba under South Africa’s G20 presidency. Held at the Anew Hotel in White River this week, the indaba was a critical platform to shape the national education dialogue ahead of the G20 Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting in August, and the global G20 Summit in November.

Deputy Minister of Basic Education Dr Reginah Mhaule declared the moment a defining one for both province and country. “It is a profound privilege to stand before you today at this landmark event,” she said. “You are answering the President’s call to bring the G20 closer to the people—blazing the trail for others to follow.”

The gathering saw educators, academics, learners, unions, traditional leaders, and global partners converge to set a new course for education in South Africa—one rooted in the G20 presidency’s core values of solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

“This Mpumalanga G20 Indaba is more than a provincial event,” Mhaule said. “It is a starting point for transformative action that will ripple across our country. The choices we make today will shape the future of education, not just in Mpumalanga, but across South Africa and beyond.”

Premier Mandla Ndlovu emphasised that Mpumalanga was not just a host, but a change agent. “Today is one of the historic days as we start laying the foundation for the upcoming G20 summit in our beloved country,” he said. “We are part of the planting of a tree.”

The Indaba focused on foundational learning, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), and empowering education professionals in a fast-changing world. These themes are at the heart of the EdWG’s agenda, which also includes the mutual recognition of qualifications and education for sustainable development.

“Education is more than the transmission of knowledge—it is a force of unity that binds communities and nations,” said Mhaule. “Solidarity means ensuring that teachers, learners, and institutions support one another, leveraging collective wisdom to ensure no learner is left behind.”

The province also used the platform to announce bold interventions. Premier Ndlovu committed to the rollout of 98 000 tablet phones to Grade 10 learners, in addition to 60 000 for Grade 12s. This, he said, was part of ensuring that pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are “at par with their peers from affluent schools and families.”

Among the pressing concerns highlighted, was the mismatch between graduate qualifications and industry needs. “The province is currently sitting with 9% unemployed youth graduates,” said Ndlovu. “This is a reflection that our graduates are not fully absorbed by our industries.”

He called for a long-lasting solution that links education outcomes with workplace readiness.

Mhaule reinforced the urgency of strengthening foundational learning.

“A strong foundation in literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking determines a child’s lifelong academic success and future contributions to society,” she said. “We must align our approaches with global best practices while ensuring tailored interventions speak to the realities of our communities.”

On ECCE, both speakers stressed the need for coordinated investment.

“Our government is actively expanding access to ECCE,” said Mhaule, “but its success depends on the collaborative efforts of educators, policymakers, and private sector partners.”

Ndlovu revealed that long-delayed construction of the province’s school for the deaf and blind would finally commence this year.

“For a number of years, the school has been appearing in our State of the Province Address. People will see dust this year,” he promised.

In a symbolic moment, Ndlovu tied the indaba to South Africa’s liberation and moral heritage. “Today, 32 years ago, we lost a teacher, a mathematician, President Oliver Reginald Tambo,” he said. “I know, President OR would be proud of any effort to make education right.”

With the G20 Summit in November set to attract the world’s gaze, it is hoped that Mpumalanga’s trailblazing efforts will reshape the national conversation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content