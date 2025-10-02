Gabi le Roux exits Samro: ‘We’ve lost control of our own music’

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has been rocked by the sudden resignation of veteran composer, producer and long-serving board member Gabi le Roux.

Le Roux stepped down with immediate effect on Wednesday, October 1.

Le Roux, who had completed three terms as a board member, is widely respected in the music industry.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, he is best known for his work as a composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and activist for the creative sector. His departure marks the end of an era. He had been part of Samro since joining as a member 49 years ago.

Massive emotional stress

In his resignation letter, Le Roux revealed that his decision was prompted by what he described as “massive emotional, professional and reputational stress and damage” during his tenure.

He accused Samro of stripping composers and authors whose works sustain the organisation of any meaningful influence over its affairs.

“The actual creators of the music, that being the composers and authors of all works for which the licenses are administered by Samro, now have effectively been stripped of any effective control over the affairs of the organisation founded to protect our rights,” he wrote.

According to Le Roux, decision-making power within Samro now lies almost entirely with independent entities. These are directors, executives, and publishers, and leaves elected composer-directors side-lined.

He argued that those who challenge the governance style or interpretation of Samro’s Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) face consequences. They are isolated, minimised, and treated as divisive elements.

Technological reforms

Le Roux has long been a vocal proponent of technological reform in rights management. Since 2017, he has urged Samro to explore blockchain-based solutions. This as a way to ensure creators receive fair value for their work. And to prevent what he called the “arbitrary commercial exploitation of creative works” by middlemen, rights administrators, and tech platforms.

These platforms, he noted, profit immensely from advertising and data usage linked to creative content. While leaving artists at the bottom of the revenue chain.

Despite his calls for innovation, Le Roux said his proposals, warnings and directives were ignored. With Samro clinging to outdated models of collection and distribution.

“Samro still continued business as if the current model is future-proof. When the real experts will all tell you that this collection and distribution model will be totally irrelevant in probably less than 3-4 years,” he said. He pointed to the rise of AI and blockchain technologies.

Le Roux argued for blockchain-powered smart contracts and metadata systems. He said these will soon allow creators to retain direct control over their digital works. They will bypass traditional collection agencies and intermediaries.

A 69-year-old industry veteran, Le Roux said he can no longer subject himself to what he described as “short-sighted and manipulative thinking” within Samro.

Agency fraught with controversy

“As for what my personal future holds, that is and will always remain in the loving and guiding hands of our Almighty Creator,” he concluded.

Le Roux’s resignation comes at a time when Samro has been facing increased scrutiny. This is over governance, transparency, and representation of creators’ interests. His departure is likely to intensify debates about the organisation’s leadership model. Also its readiness to adapt to rapidly evolving digital music ecosystems.

