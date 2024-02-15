Gabuza’s arrest warrant cancelled after he presents sick note

The warrant of arrest issued against former Bafana Bafana striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has been cancelled by the Alexandra magistrate’s court. This comes after the soccer star submitted a doctor’s letter before the court.

On Thursday, Gabuza appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court for a charge of malicious damage to property. Gabuza came to court with his lawyer, Themba Ngobeni. This after he failed to show up during the previous court appearance last month.

During the court proceedings on Thursday, Gabuza entered the dock and sat silently, following the proceedings closely.

Missed court due to ill health

Ngobeni informed magistrate Bulelani Mbeleni that Gabuza did not come to court during the previous court appearance because he was sick.

He said Gabuza consulted a doctor on January 28 and he was off from January 28 until January 31.

Ngobeni then submitted a doctor’s certificate for Gabuza’s medical consultation.

He then made a request for Mbeleni to cancel Gabuza’s warrant of arrest. His reasons were that he provided a medical certificate. The document was proof why he was absent during the previous court appearance.

State accepted the reasons

State prosecutor Tshiego Deka accepted Gabuza’s reasons for being absent during the previous court appearance. He did not oppose the defence’s request for the warrant of arrest to be cancelled.

Mbeleni accepted Gabuza’s doctor’s letter and explanation for his absence during the previous court appearance. Mbeleni then ordered for Gabuza’s warrant of arrest to be cancelled.

Bail still stands

Gabuza’s R3,000 bail still stands.

Afterwards, Deka requested that the matter be postponed for further police investigations.

She said police investigations were not complete. Police still need to obtain additional statements from a witness and a damage code, she said.

Ngobeni did not oppose the postponement request.

Postponed to March 28

Mbeleni postponed the matter to March 28 for further police investigations.

After the court proceedings, Gabuza hurriedly left the courtroom and went to the parking area. He then got into a black Jeep and sped off.

During Gabuza’s previous court appearance, a warrant of arrest was issued for him after he failed to show up.

Magistrate Lindokuhle Lubisi issued a stayed warrant of arrest for Gabuza and ordered that his bail be provisionally revoked and forfeited to the state. Lubisi then postponed the matter to February 15 for Gabuza’s appearance and for possible mediation.

Gabuza was required to appear in court on February 15. He was to provide an explanation for his absence from the January 29 court date . Failure to do so would result in the police going out to look for him and arresting him.

Bail conditions remain the same

Gabuza’s bail conditions are still in place. This includes that he must not make any direct or indirect contact with the complainant. He must also not go to her place of residence.

He is also ordered to attend all court hearings. Failure to do so would result in a warrant of arrest being issued against him.

Gabuza is also ordered not to commit a similar offence again. Failure to do so will result in him being sent to prison.

Media granted limited access

Meanwhile, Mbeleni granted a media application that will allow members of the media to broadcast the court proceedings. They can also do audio recordings, and take pictures and videos only of Gabuza inside the courtroom. However, they are not allowed to take pictures and videos of Gabuza on the corridors of the courtroom.

