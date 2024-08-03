A versatile and reliable mid-range smartphone

For the past two weeks I had the pleasure of reviewing the entry level yet affordable Samsung Galaxy A35. When I unboxed the phone, I noticed that it has a sleek, modern design with a focus on good build quality.

The phone, costing about R7, 500, has a plastic back cover with a matte or glossy finish and a metal or plastic frame. I was put off a bit though, because the phone comes with only a C-type fast charging cable. This means that like most phones these days, you must purchase the charger head separately. What is the point of paying so much for an entry-level smart phone if I still need to fork out more money for things such as the charger head and earphones too?

Versatile camera

During the time of use, I utilised it for work purposes and for personal use. This to make sure I experienced the device to the best ability. In terms of the phone’s display, it has a full HD+ resolution, and the screen is big enough.

The camera setup on the A35 is versatile, featuring a multi-lens system. Yes three camera lens to be specific. It has an ultra-wide lens, and a macro or depth sensor. And the camera quality shocked me with the crisp pictures and videos that it takes in night mode, as well as some AI enhancements.

I was not sure whether it was because the phone was brand new or what, but the battery life is quite reasonable. It can last up to two days. The software is user-friendly, but the constant updates on the phone were annoying.

Water and dust-resistant

Some additional features that the phone has include the 5G connectivity. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor or a side-mounted one, and stereo speakers. Water and dust resistance are included. But I could not risk getting into the pool with it.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A35 offers good value for its price. It balances performance, features, and build quality. It is a solid choice for users looking for a reliable mid-range smartphone with a good display. The phone has decent camera performance and long battery life.

