Korean premium phone a beast with a few misses

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, launched in South Africa on January 22, 2025, is a flagship that demands attention. Priced at around R29,999 for the 256GB model, it’s aimed at Mzansi’s tech enthusiasts who crave top-tier performance, a stellar camera, and a phone that matches their dynamic lifestyle.

From the bustling streets of Jozi to the chilled vibes of Cape Town, we tested the S25 Ultra to see if it lives up to the hype. Spoiler: it’s a powerhouse, but it’s not without flaws.

Luxury device

The S25 Ultra feels like a luxury device from the moment you pick it up. Its new flat titanium frame and rounded corners make it more comfortable to hold than the S24 Ultra. And at 218g, it’s lighter — perfect for endless TikTok scrolling or snapping pics at Braamfontein’s hippest spots.

The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution is a visual treat. It boasts slimmer bezels and Gorilla Armor 2, which Samsung claims is tougher than ever. It survived our drop tests better than a mate after a night out in Maboneng. With an IP68 rating, it laughs off Highveld rain or a poolside splash.

However, the design plays it safe. The colour options —Titanium Silver-blue, White-silver, Grey, and Black — feel a bit dull for Mzansi’s vibrant style. Want something bolder? Jade-green and Pink-gold are exclusive to Samsung’s online store. However, this is a hassle if you’re shopping at Vodacom or MTN. I wish Samsung had injected more South African flair into the palette.

Performance monster

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and 12GB of RAM, the S25 Ultra is a performance monster. Whether you’re multitasking between WhatsApp, Netflix, and Genshin Impact or editing 8K videos, it doesn’t break a sweat.

The One UI 7, based on Android 15, is smooth and intuitive, with nifty AI features like real-time translations. It’s handy for navigating Mzansi’s 11 official languages. The 5,000mAh battery lasts a full day of heavy use. And 45W fast charging gets you back in action quickly, though we’d love a charger in the box.

The 200MP main camera is a standout, capturing vibrant, detailed shots, whether you’re shooting Soweto’s street art or a sunset over Table Mountain. The upgraded 50MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses deliver crisp images, even in low light. And the 12MP selfie camera is perfect for group shots at Durban’s beachfront.

Camera

AI enhancements like improved Night Mode and Portrait Mode add polish. But the 10x zoom feels slightly less sharp than last year’s model — a minor let-down for wildlife photographers at Kruger.

While the S25 Ultra is a stunner, it’s not flawless. The safe design lacks the boldness Mzansi loves, and the online-only colors are inconvenient. The zoom performance could use a tweak. And at R29,999, it’s a steep investment, especially without a charger. Bloatware, though minimal, still creeps into One UI, which can annoy purists.

