‘Gagash’ Nonyane and wife now face 35 counts related to deceased estate fraud

South Africa’s high-flying couple, who splashed large amounts of money on houses and cars went to sleep in their jail cells facing 14 counts relating to fraud and money-laundering on Wednesday, only to wake up facing 35 counts.

This was revealed to the pair, – Charlotte Tibana and her husband Peter “Gagash” Nonyane when they appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon.

The two face charges of fraud, money-laundering and contravening provisions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act connected to now more than R6 million involving money belonging to Tibana’s clients, who hired her to provide legal services and execution of their deceased loved ones’ estates.

The families have been coming forward with information following the couple’s arrests this month, when their attempt to purchase a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG at the Mercedes-Benz Dealership in Wonderboom, Pretoria, backfired in October 2024.

READ: Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane tried to buy R1.65m G-Wagon like ‘loaf of bread’

Their legal representative was in court when the new counts were read out to the pair. He concurred that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had alerted him of the new counts and could only say, “We will deal with them during trial.”

The work at hand was to ensure that his clients are released on bail. However, things have taken a turn for the worse with the state opposing bail and the new counts now being added. The counts include acting in common purpose, meaning although Tibana was the lawyer responsible for the estate millions belonging to her clients, Nonyane is accused of working with her to spend the money on their personal lives.

READ: ‘Suicide’ recording shock at TMPD officer Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane, wife bail hearing

“The State alleges that the accused persons acted with common intent and for the furtherance of common purpose and contravened Section 4 read with Section 1 and 8 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by concealing and/or disguising nature or source of possession of [a large amount],” the State read out each additional charge.

The amounts are said to have flowed into different accounts for the benefit of the two.

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