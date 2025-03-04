Gallants address hooliganism after 14 supporters were left injured

Marumo Gallants are perturbed by ugly incidents that transpired at the Free State Stadium when they were clobbering Orlando Pirates 2-0 on Saturday night. Gallants outdid themselves and had the Pirates defenders in all sorts of trouble in their much-deserved win in the City of Roses.

But however, Bahlabane ba Ntwa’s impressive performance against the red-hot Buccaneers was blemished by unruly supporters who broke the gates, clashed with the police and stormed inside the venue. It is reported that the rugby stadium bosses were not happy about the events and how the chaos was allowed to happen and also the damage to property.

The club has since released a statement after the incident: “Marumo Gallants strongly condemns the unfortunate events that took place outside Toyota Stadium following last Saturday’s match between Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates. The incident occurred when a group of fans forced their way into the stadium, resulting in property damage and injuries.

“According to the Joint Operations Committee (JOC), 14 people sustained injuries, with eight taken to hospital for further medical attention, while six were treated on-site for minor injuries. Additionally, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Club spokesperson Sello Nduna added: “As a club, we are deeply concerned about what transpired on Saturday and are working closely with the JOC and local police to investigate the matter. We also extend our best wishes for a swift recovery to those who were injured. Ensuring the safety of our supporters remains a top priority at all our games.”

“Marumo Gallants urges all supporters to purchase authentic tickets through official outlets and to arrive early on match days to prevent similar incidents. We appeal to fans to comply with security measures in place at all matches for the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance. The club remains committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all supporters and appreciates their continued cooperation in maintaining a secure match-day environment,” said Nduna.

