Gallants blunt Arrows to set up Carling Knockout final against Pirates

Marumo Gallants will face Orlando Pirates in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup after Batlhabani ba Ntwa overcame Golden Arrows 3–2 on penalties in a thrilling semi-final on Sunday.

The match ended 2–2 after 90 minutes plus extra time, forcing the tie to be decided from the spot.

Fans endured a dull first half, with neither side managing to threaten for an early lead. The physical nature of the opening stanza, however, saw the referee reach for his pocket on several occasions, flashing three yellow cards in the opening minutes.

It was only in the second half that the game came to life. Arrows began pressing high and were rewarded in the 53rd minute when Gallants goalkeeper fumbled the ball into his own net under pressure — a goal credited to Isaac Cissé.

Levelling matters, opening lead

Their joy was short-lived as Gallants hit back with two quick strikes in the space of three minutes. Daniel Msendemi restored parity in the 55th minute before Christopher Sithole put Gallants ahead in the 58th.

Arrows refused to give up and found an equalizer in the 70th minute through Nqobeko Dlamini, sending the game into extra time. With no further goals after the additional 30 minutes, the match went to penalties, where Gallants held their nerve to book a place in the final.

Smooth sailing predicted for Sea Robbers

As for Pirates, they will be aiming to end their long drought in this competition, which celebrates its 43rd edition since inception in 1982. The Buccaneers have fallen short in three finals since 2000 — losing to Ajax Cape Town, Platinum Stars, and Baroka FC in 2013 and 2018 respectively. It remains to be seen whether the Soweto giants can redeem themselves on December 6.

Underdogs rule the roost

Since Carling’s takeover of the tournament in 2023, the competition has been known for upsets and underdog triumphs. Stellenbosch FC won the inaugural Carling Knockout that year, edging TS Galaxy 5–4 on penalties after a 1–1 draw. The following season, Magesi FC shocked Mamelodi Sundowns 2–1 to lift the trophy — a result that gave smaller clubs hope of glory once more.

