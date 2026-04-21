Gareth Mnisi ties himself in knots over Hawks probe ‘fake letter’

Suspended City of Tshwane chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi came under scrutiny at the Madlanga commission on Monday for his handling of a suspected fraudulent letter allegedly linked to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

This raised questions about his adherence to proper protocols and governance procedures.

During testimony, Mnisi (36) defended his decision to share the letter with a police officer, Sgt Fannie Nkosi, rather than reporting the matter through formal channels.

‘It was a fake letter’

The letter, purportedly from the Hawks, was later described by Mnisi as fake and fraudulent.

However, commissioner Sandile Khumalo repeatedly questioned why Nkosi, who had no official role in the matter, was consulted at all.

“What business does Sgt Nkosi have with it?” Khumalo asked.

Mnisi maintained that he identified the letter as fraudulent upon analysis but sought Nkosi’s advice to test its legitimacy and determine how to proceed.

He further admitted that he had not formally reported the attempted fraud to the South African Police Service, even two years after the incident.

Mnisi contradicts himself

The exchange exposed contradictions in Mnisi’s account.

While insisting he immediately recognised the letter as fake, he acknowledged sending a draft response to Nkosi for review.

Mnisi later clarified that the communication was an email and not an official municipal statement from the city.

“It was not a letter, it was an email and it had a signature. I was saying did I cover the contents correctly, this is not an official statement from the city,” said Mnisi.

Khumalo asked if Mnisi ever reported the attempted fraud.

“Officially no, I was overtaken by events and the individuals disappeared.”

‘No protocol followed’

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi also challenged Mnisi’s actions, questioning why he bypassed the city’s internal investigative and legal structures.

“You do not lay a complaint with the SAPS but you call your friend to help you with a City of Tshwane matter,” she said.

“You have been saying you follow protocol, was this following protocol?” asked Baloyi.

Mnisi argued that internal investigators could not handle what he viewed as an external matter and that he sought guidance on how to escalate it within police structures.

“Internal investigators cannot investigate external investigations. I needed to ensure that I find processes in place to escalate this accordingly within the SAPS structures.”

He conceded, however, that his engagement with Nkosi did not amount to formally reporting the case.

Reflecting on his testimony, Mnisi acknowledged shortcomings in his handling of the matter.

“I can assure you that errors of this nature will never reoccur,” he said.

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