Gas explosion hits Joburg CBD businesses the hardest

Business in Bree Street in Johannesburg has been affected by the alleged gas explosion that rocked the city on Wednesday afternoon.

The explosion killed one person and left more than 40 others injured. Scores of vehicles including minibus taxis were also damaged.

The eGoli Gas confirmed on Thursday that a leak has been detected on a servitude pipeline at the corner of Bree and Eloff streets.

The natural gas reticulator services over 7 500 domestic, commercial and industrial businesses across the city.

It said a crack in the pipe was caused by the collapse of the road. On Wednesday night, the entity distanced itself from the explosion.

Faheema Essop, an incident commander from ER24, said it has evacuated people to allow medical teams, police, and experts to conduct an investigation.

“We have finished a sweep from the areas that are affected to make sure there are no injured people left unattended or underground,” said Essop.

“The businesses are closed as a temporary precaution. This is to allow the experts to assess the risks associated with the situation.”

He added that ER24 had to weigh up the safety of people and instruct hawkers to move to safer areas.

“Police helped move street vendors as a precautionary measure, as some of them use gas to cook the meals they sell. That poses a risk at the moment.”

Essop said people who were admitted to various hospitals across the city on Wednesday night are recovering.

“We can confirm that only 12 patients are still receiving medical care in hospitals, as the rest of them recovered and were sent home,” he said.

“Even with those who are still in hospital, they are not in a bad condition.”

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to address the media on Thursday afternoon to give an update.

