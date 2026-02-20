Gauteng acting judge president lays complaint against graft-accused judge Portia Phahlane

Acting Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba has laid a complaint against Judge Portia Phahlane following her recent arrest over alleged corruption.

This was revealed in a media statement by the Office of the Chief Justice, stating that the complaint has been forwarded to the Judicial Service Commission, which will decide on what to do with the complaint.

The developments come after the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court granted Phahlane bail in November after she was nabbed by the Hawks.

Phahlane is suspected of taking a bribe to reach a decision that would benefit one of the parties involved in the succession dispute inside the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC).

The matter also involves her son Kagiso Phahlane, IPHC leader Mike Sandlana, and Vusi Ndala.

“We confirm that Acting Judge President Ledwaba has laid a formal complaint against Judge Phahlane with the Judicial Service Commission.”

After Ledwaba filed the complaint, the OCJ stated that the acting chairperson of the Judicial Conduct Committee referred the complaint to the JCC in terms of Section 16 (1) (a) and (b) of the Judicial Services Commission Act 9 of 1994 (JSC Act.

“The JC will, after considering submissions by AJP Ledwaba and Judge Phahlane, then make a decision as to the further treatment of the complaint,” said the OCJ on Friday.

“In light of the referral of this complaint to the JSC both AJP Ledwaba as the complainant, and Judge Phahlane as the respondent against whom the complaint has been launched, have been given until 27th of February to make submissions for consideration by the JSC as already mentioned.

“It is also confirmed that now that the JSC in full control of this matter, Judge Phahlane will not preside in any part-head matter until the JSC complaint process has run its course, in line with the bail conditions imposed in the criminal proceedings against Phahlane.

The case stems from claims that Phahlane received millions of rands in compensation for rendering a favourable ruling. This was in a protracted succession dispute involving the well-known church.

The church leader and two other people allegedly engaged in a complicated scheme to transfer the funds. This is information according to investigators.

The Hawks disclosed that during a probe led by the prosecution, they discovered a clear money trail.

And it demonstrated that significant amounts were transferred between the defendants in an effort to sway the civil case. The case is presently pending before the Pretoria High Court.

Following evidence of the four suspects’ direct involvement in the purported corruption and money-laundering network, warrants were issued for their arrest.

South African judges are under scrutiny following accusations made by multiple witnesses at the Madlanga commission against them.

This was stated by KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in his explosive press briefing.

