Gauteng acting police commissioner’s driver survives attempted hijacking

Gauteng acting police commissioner Major-General Fred Kekana has confirmed that his driver survived an attempted hijacking on Monday morning while on his way to fetch him from his home in Westonaria.

Speaking to members of the media outside the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Kekana confirmed that his driver was unharmed.

“The driver who was supposed to come and collect me noticed this suspicious BMW following him,” said Kekana.

“When he was about to park, while reversing the car, a passenger in the BMW smashed his car windows with an iron rod, not knowing that the windows were protected and shatterproof.

“The driver defended himself, and the thugs dropped their firearm and ran away. The matter is under investigation.”

Kekana was in high spirits and in good health when speaking to the media. He was not in the vehicle with his driver at the time of the attempted hijacking.

Police are searching for suspects

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the incident in a media statement.

Nevhuhulwi said the police are investigating a case of attempted hijacking and malicious damage to property after Kekana’s driver was attacked by unknown suspects.

“It is reported that the constable was driving a state vehicle around Westonaria when a black BMW stopped next to him and smashed the driver’s window with an unknown object,” said Nevhuhulwi.

“The constable [Kekana’s driver] swiftly reached [for his gun] and fired shots, prompting the suspects to speed off, leaving a firearm behind, which was later discovered to be a toy gun.

“No injuries were reported, and the police are on the lookout for the suspects.”

The attempted hijacking of Kekana’s driver comes eight days after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the political killings task team in the province unmasked a criminal syndicate operating in Gauteng.

Mkhwanazi said the team discovered that senior politicians, members of parliament, police officers, metro police officers, correctional service officials, prosecutors, magistrates, and judges were being controlled by a drug cartel and business people in Gauteng.

Jayden-Lee Meek murder case

Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, the Gauteng police commissioner, is currently on leave, so Kekana is filling in as acting police commissioner.

Meanwhile, Kekana was at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday to attend the court case of Tiffany Meek (31), who appeared in court for the murder of her son, Jayden-Lee Meek (11).

On May 13, Jayden-Lee vanished from his home in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, following his school drop-off. His body was found the next day outside his home with multiple bruises.

Meek was arrested on Friday.

During her first court appearance, it was said that Meek faces a charge of murder. The matter was postponed to Friday for Meek to bring a formal bail application.

Meek remains in police custody.

