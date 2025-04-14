Gauteng ANC regional leadership battle ignites 

The ANC Gauteng regions are bracing for a series of pivotal leadership elections set to unfold by July, setting the stage for significant shifts at both provincial and national levels.

In Johannesburg, Loyiso Masuku emerges as a potential challenger to incumbent Dada Morero as chairperson, seeking to establish herself as the region’s first female leader.

Masuku, who is the current mayoral committee member of corporate services in the City of Johannesburg and the deputy regional secretary in the region, will be contesting Morero, who is looking to secure a second term at the helm.

A lobbyist for Masuku said, “If she had a powerful portfolio, it would make a difference. She was put right at the back and given the position of a glorified admin manager, which puts her at a disadvantage.”

However, the contest would be a tough feat for Masuku, as the incumbent in the region is backed by former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, who is considered one of the city’s most decorated leaders. “It won’t be easy for her to contest Dada, but she is showing bravery,” Masuku’s ally said.

Morero publicly confirmed that he would be running for the position on the Sunday World Engage platform last month.

Masuku is known to have a close relationship with ANC’s first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. If she succeeds in her bid to lead the region, she will make history as the first woman at the helm.

Sunday World understands that Masuku’s team will also be trying to lobby young lion Thuthukile Zuma to be part of her slate. Zuma is vying to be the deputy secretary in the region.

In Ekurhuleni, Doctor Xhakaza and Sello Sekhokho are locked in a heated contest for the top position, each backed by influential allies. Both contenders currently serve in the region’s interim leadership, while Xhakaza holds the mayoral chains for the metro.

On the slat of bigwig Mzwandile Masina, Sekhokho won election as the regional treasurer in 2022. Xhakaza was contesting to be chairperson of the region but was unsuccessful. He currently faces a motion of no confidence a year after his installation as the executive mayor in the city, following allegations of mismanagement of city funds.

“People in the region are tired of Doctor because everything is fine but he favours Xhosa people when it comes to jobs,” said a lobbyist for Sekhokho.

Sekhokho has the backing of Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the former deputy chair of the ANC in Gauteng. Andrew Baloyi is running for deputy, and Lesiba Mpya is running for regional secretary.

In Tshwane, Sunday World understands that three lobby groups have Frans Boshielo, Eugene Modise, and George Matjila as their campaign faces. Boshielo, currently the deputy regional chairperson and MMC for utilities and water, is expected to contest against Modise, the ANC regional chairperson and Tshwane deputy mayor – also the finance MMC.

Matjila, also the ANC regional secretary, is being touted for another term, and party insiders said it was likely that his campaign and that of Modise would join forces for the elective conference.

“The Modise and Matjila group will eventually club together. We are expecting that,” said a local activist aligned to Boshielo. “You must understand that the alignments in this conference are a precursor for what will happen in both the provincial and national conferences,” the person added.

Senior ANC leaders mentioned as backing Boshielo are Premier Panyaza Lesufi, finance MEC Lebogang Maile and former provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza, who are also believed to be supporting Deputy President Paul Mashatile to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC national elective conference in 2027.

On the rival side, Nkomo-Ralehoko is linked with the groups opposing Boshielo, as well as ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula. The West Rand will not be holding its conference this year, as their leadership’s term in office only lapses next year.

