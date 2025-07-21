Gauteng community pleads with Olievenhoutbosch residents to point out tarven massacre suspects

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has called on residents of Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, Pretoria, to assist police in nabbing suspects who shot and killed five patrons at a tavern on Friday night.

Thebe Khumalo, the spokesperson of the Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety, said the committee condemned the shooting incident that claimed the lives of five people on Friday night.

He said the committee strongly condemns the horrific shooting incident that occurred on the evening of Friday, 18 July 2025, at a tavern in Olievenhoutbosch.

“The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the five victims who tragically lost their lives in this senseless act of violence,” said Khumalo.

Ten suspects spray patrons with bullets

According to preliminary reports, approximately 10 armed suspects indiscriminately opened fire with high-caliber rifles on patrons at the Olievenhoutbosch tavern on Friday night, resulting in five fatalities and three injuries, he said.

Khumalo said police are investigating the shooting incident, and the motive remains unknown.

“While the motive behind the attack remains under investigation, early indications suggest possible links to ongoing turf wars involving illegal foreign nationals allegedly connected to illicit mining operations.

“It has also been reported that the tavern was operating without the required licenses and that its owner is an undocumented foreign national,” said Khumalo.

He said this incident underscores the urgent need for law enforcement and local authorities to intensify efforts to shut down illegal establishments operating outside the bounds of regulatory and legal frameworks.

“The committee views this brutal attack as a direct assault on the rule of law and a grave threat to the safety and well-being of Gauteng residents and South Africans at large. It also evokes painful memories of previous mass shootings in the province, including the 2022 Orlando tavern massacre and the 2023 Daveyton tragedy,” said Khumalo.

“In light of this, the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety urgently appeals to members of the Olievenhoutbosch community and the broader public to assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice. The fight against crime cannot be won by the police alone. The more the community gets involved, the greater the chances of success,” added Khumalo.

No information is too small

“No piece of information is too small, and all tips will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. Anyone with information is urged to contact the South African Police Service (SAPS) immediately.

“The committee also calls on SAPS to prioritise this case and ensure the swift apprehension of the suspects who continue to undermine public safety and the rule of law.

“While acknowledging the complex socio-economic factors that contribute to migration, the Committee remains deeply concerned about the involvement of some undocumented foreign nationals in serious and violent crimes. It urges law enforcement agencies to strengthen efforts to curb illegal activities perpetrated by individuals operating outside the country’s legal and immigration frameworks,” said Khumalo.

