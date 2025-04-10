Gauteng education cuts ties with Nali’Bali over sexual assault

The partnership between Nali’Bali and the Gauteng department of education has been terminated with immediate effect.

The termination of the contract follows allegations of sexual assault against a grade 3 pupil at Braamfisherville Primary School by a Nali’Bali practitioner, according to Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the department.

Following the transfer of early childhood development to education, the department partnered with Nali’Bali, a national reading-for-enjoyment programme, to enhance children’s potential through reading and storytelling, especially in foundation phase education.

The learner’s parent reported the alleged sexual assault to the school on March 25 after it occurred on March 24, said Mabona.

Alleged perpetrator suspended

“It must be noted that the alleged perpetrator, a Nali’Bali practitioner, is not a department employee,” he said.

“Upon learning of the allegations, the school principal immediately advised the parent to open a criminal case.

“The alleged perpetrator was suspended by his organisation and subsequently arrested on 28 March.”

Mabona stated that the bail hearing for the suspect is set for April 14.

“A joint meeting was held to inform the school governing body of the developments. A parent engagement session is scheduled for April 12 to provide further clarity and reassure the school community about the safety of their children.

“This deeply disturbing incident comes as the department continues to address the broader issue of sexual misconduct within schools.

“It must be emphasised that the department has been conducting a vetting on all existing school-based employees and newly appointed employees.”

He said records show that about 42 cases of sexual misconduct have been reported to the department thus far.

Kids must never experience such cruelty

About 19 cases have been resolved, according to Mabona, and as a result, approximately 11 employees have been fired, four have been found not guilty, two cases against employees have been withdrawn for lack of evidence, one employee has resigned, and another has retired from public service.

About 15 of the roughly 23 cases that are still pending resolution are in various stages of disciplinary hearings, and eight of them are still being investigated, according to Mabona.

“In all reported cases, the implicated individuals have either been placed on precautionary suspension or transferred to the district offices pending the outcome of investigations.”

Matome Chiloane, the MEC for education, expressed his distress over the reported sexual assault.

“Indeed, this is an exceedingly disturbing incident,” said Chiloane.

“Our children must never experience such cruelty from some adults who are supposed to assist in developing and taking care of them. We remain committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all learners.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement agencies and relevant partners to ensure that incidents of this nature are dealt with swiftly, transparently, and justly.”

