Gauteng education graft suspects surrender to Hawks

The two suspects who ran away during a raid by the Hawks at the Gauteng education department offices have turned themselves in to the police.

This relates to an investigation that is currently underway into possible corruption in the Gauteng education department.

In accordance with a search and seizure warrant that the Hawks had, the two suspects also gave the Hawks their electronic devices.

The investigation by the elite crime fighting unit is related to claims of supply chain management procedures being broken in relation to tenders in the Gauteng education department.

The two suspects are not in custody, according to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, who spoke with Sunday World on Friday.

The Hawks, she said, are unable to disclose the electronic devices that were taken from the suspects.

In August, Sunday World revealed exclusively that during a search and seizure operation at the Gauteng department of education offices in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, the Hawks seized four laptops and six cellphones.

Tip-off about corruption

Mogale informed Sunday World at the time that the department’s supply chain management staff owned the seized laptops and cellphones.

According to Mogale, while the Hawks were carrying out a search warrant at the department’s offices, two suspects ran away.

She disclosed that the Hawks had received a complaint about alleged corruption within the department.

According to her explanation, among the accusations is the disregard for supply chain management procedures concerning tenders.

“The other two persons of interest later handed themselves over, and their electronic gadgets were seized as per the search and seizure warrant,” she said this week.

The Hawks raided the department offices on August 21.

“Through a search and seizure warrant issued by the Johannesburg magistrates’ court, the multi-disciplinary team pounced on the department.

“Four laptops and six cellphones were confiscated from supply chain management employees.

“Investigation by the priority specialised crime investigation is continuing,” she said in August.

Department welcomes investigation

Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the department, said at the time that they support the Hawks’ investigation.

“We can confirm that the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation [Hawks] conducted a raid at our offices in Marshalltown, Johannesburg,” Mabona said at the time.

“The Hawks are investigating a case that required the confiscation of certain work-related items from specific officials.

“We fully support law-enforcement agencies and therefore will not interfere with their investigation.

“Additionally, no other raids have been conducted this year, and no officials have been taken in for questioning at this time.”

