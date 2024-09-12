Gauteng education hosts successful Sign Language festival

The Gauteng education, sport, arts, culture and recreation department hosted a successful Sign Language and Music Enhancement Mini Festival on Tuesday at the Transoranje School for the Deaf in Pretoria.

The department’s MEC Matome Chiloane, was joined by Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, at the festival.

Multi-Certification Skills Programme

The event was part of a series of mini festivals hosted by the department. They aim to showcase the diverse range of certified skills that learners acquire through the Multi-Certification Skills Programme.

The department said the festival highlighted one of the most significant achievements of the programme. It is the introduction of Basic South African Sign Language (SASL) to hearing learners from Grade 5.

“While SASL is typically taught at National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Levels 4 and 5, the department has adapted the curriculum for Grade 5 learners. This ensures that inclusivity begins early in the education system.

Bridge the gap between hearing-impaired and hearing communities

“This initiative aims to bridge the gap between the deaf and hearing communities. This by providing foundational skills in Sign Language. Thereby fostering empathy and understanding from a young age,” the department said.

Miss South Africa supported the event as an honoured guest. She was part of celebrating the remarkable efforts of both deaf and hearing learners.

The learners showcased their newly acquired skills in SASL and music. They emphasised the importance of communication and the inclusion of all, regardless of their abilities.

“The festival exemplifies our commitment to inclusivity and breaking barriers. And building a society where no learner is left behind. Through SASL, we are fostering empathy and understanding between hearing and deaf learners. Providing them with opportunities to become advocates for the deaf community,” Chiloane said.

Special music enhancement segment

The festival featured a music enhancement segment. It incorporated innovative techniques allowing deaf participants to experience music through vibrations.

The department said this effort ensures that the power and joy of music are accessible to everyone. Further uniting learners through the universal language of rhythm and sound.

September has been a significant month for the department. It continues to nurture the talents, creativity, and academic excellence of learners across the province.

The festival concluded with a call to continue creating inclusive learning spaces. Where all learners can thrive and contribute to building a more connected society.

