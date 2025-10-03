Gauteng education staff jailed for running ghost worker scheme

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says that justice has been served after two of its former employees and an outside accomplice were sentenced this week for their role in a ghost employee scam that cost the department millions.

On Thursday, the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, handed down heavy sentences to the fraudsters who allegedly pocketed more than R3-million through fake salary payments.

Seven staff members involved

The scam was uncovered following an internal investigation by the department’s risk unit. It exposed how seven staff members in the Gauteng West District’s Human Resources office created and processed payments for employees who did not exist.

One of the ex-employees received 10 years behind bars, with four years suspended, plus two concurrent six-year terms. A second ex-employee was also handed eight years’ direct imprisonment.

Their external accomplice walked away with a mere three-year sentence suspended for five years.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane welcomed the ruling. He said it was proof that the department would not tolerate corruption.

MEC lauds case outcome

“This sentencing sends a strong message that fraud and corruption will not be tolerated in our sector. We are encouraged by the collaboration between our internal teams and law enforcement in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” Chiloane said.

The Gauteng Department of Education praised its internal risk team for flagging the scheme. It thanked the SAPS and other law enforcement bodies for ensuring accountability.

The department has vowed to tighten internal controls and protect public funds. To ensure that “every cent goes towards educating Gauteng’s children, not lining the pockets of thieves.”

