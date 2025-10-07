Gauteng Film Commission caught in overpayment scandal

A storm is brewing at the Gauteng Film Commission (GFC) as allegations surface that the agency has been overpaying artists sometimes by R20, 000 to R50, 000 only to demand the money back months, or even years later. Some of these overpayments have already prescribed.

Sources inside the organisation claim the dodgy practice has been going on for more than five years, costing artists both their livelihoods and peace of mind.

“This can’t be a mistake, it’s too consistent. They pay more than the approved amount, sometimes R20, 000 to R50, 000 extra and later demand it back, threatening to blocklist you if you don’t repay,” an insider told Sunday World.

Several artists say they’ve faced threats and intimidation after failing to refund the so-called “overpayments”. Some were allegedly warned they would be banned from future funding opportunities.

Sunday World has seen one of the GFC’s official letters of demand, sent three months ago.

“I am writing to formally notify you of an erroneous payment that was made. Regrettably, due to a system error, the payment was processed twice, resulting in an overpayment beyond the agreed funding amount. We kindly request your assistance in reimbursing the full amount,” the letter reads.

But insiders are sceptical. “It’s the same story every time. System error for five years? Come on,” said another artist.

Sunday World can also reveal that some of the artists who attended the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) this year were overpaid.

An artist who preferred to remain anonymous said: “Yes, they overpaid me, but I needed that money. I’m willing to pay it back, but I refuse to be bullied for their mistake. Honestly, I’m disappointed in them, they’re supposed to support us, not destroy us. I don’t even trust that refund account they sent me. In fact, I strongly believe a forensic investigation would uncover a lot.”

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Disebo Tlebere, said the committee is reviewing the GFC’s performance as part of its annual oversight.

“At this stage, the committee is not aware of the allegations. And [it] has not received any formal communication or report from the department, the entity, or any stakeholder in the sector regarding these matters. Once the committee has completed its engagement with the Annual Report and any related oversight processes, it will determine the appropriate course of action based on verified information.”

But GFC refuted the claims, saying it only had two overpayment cases in the last 4 years. These overpayments were authorised by the CEO and CFO. However, these were systematic issues outside the GFC’s control, it said.

Fhatuwani Siluna from GFC said: “The first one in 2022 was a systematic issue that was communicated to the service provider. The service provider made an undertaking to make payment in 2023. And to date, the service provider has not paid. Legal recourse is being followed.

“The second instance was payments made in good faith in July 2025. The matter was resolved with the affected parties. And all payments have been repaid

except for one service provider. This matter is sub-judice.”

She said that there is no financial loss to the GFC as all funds have been recouped.

“Management has been working well with the affected parties. Legal recourse has been pursued with respect to the one service provider who has failed to fulfil their obligation.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content