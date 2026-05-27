Gauteng finalises water shutdown response ahead of Rand Water maintenance

The Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs and Infrastructure Development, Jacob Mamabolo, has convened an intergovernmental session to coordinate a province-wide response ahead of major water infrastructure maintenance scheduled from May 29 to June 2.

Mamabolo described the planned work as essential to securing Gauteng’s long-term water supply and maintaining critical infrastructure.

“Routine maintenance is critical to extending the lifespan of infrastructure and ensuring a reliable, consistent and sustainable water supply.”

The meeting brought together municipal MMCs, senior water and sanitation officials, Rand Water, the Department of Water and Sanitation, and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to strengthen coordination during the five-day maintenance period.

Municipalities presented preparedness plans that included water storage strategies and contingency supply measures aimed at minimising disruptions.

The provincial government has also committed to intensified monitoring and rapid response interventions where required.

Two-phase maintenance programme

According to Mamabolo, authorities will closely monitor developments through the Gauteng operations centre on water security, based at the provincial disaster management centre.

“While we appreciate the plans by the municipalities, we have directed that they ensure that there is adequate capacity for water tankers, frequent communication with residents and that leadership is on the ground to provide support.”

Rand Water is expected to implement a two-phase maintenance programme across its Palmiet and Mapleton systems to improve infrastructure reliability and operational efficiency ahead of the winter season.

The maintenance work will coincide with planned maintenance by Eskom, a move authorities say is intended to improve operational flexibility and reduce the likelihood of system failures.

However, officials warned that the temporary shutdown of some pumping systems during the maintenance period is likely to cause water supply interruptions in several parts of Gauteng.

Authorities said the timing of the maintenance just before winter, when water demand is generally lower, was selected to lessen the impact on residents and businesses.

Residents must use water sparingly

The intergovernmental session also focused on long-term priorities for the province’s water sector, including reducing non-revenue water losses, improving infrastructure maintenance, strengthening municipal capacity and adopting digital systems for proactive water management.

Residents have been urged to use water sparingly and remain informed through official communication channels during the maintenance period.

“We urge residents to heed public notices and use water sparingly during this period. Together, we must balance immediate needs with long-term water security,” Mamabolo said.

The Gauteng government said it remains committed to working with all stakeholders to maintain service continuity while protecting critical water infrastructure for future generations.

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