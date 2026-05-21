Gauteng finance MEC Nkululeko Dunga graduates with public management degree

EFF Gauteng chairperson and newly appointed Gauteng Finance MEC Nkululeko Dunga has added another milestone to his political journey after graduating with a bachelor’s in public management degree from Regenesys.

The party confirmed Dunga’s academic achievement this week, describing it as part of the EFF’s broader commitment to encouraging education and intellectual development among its leaders and members.

In a congratulatory message, the EFF said Dunga’s graduation reflects the organisation’s long-standing position that education should be embraced as a tool for empowerment and leadership.

“The EFF congratulates commissar Nkululeko Dunga for receiving a bachelor’s degree in public management from Regenesys.

“This achievement reflects the EFF’s ongoing commitment to making education fashionable and empowering through academic excellence,” the party said.

Dunga’s qualification comes at a significant moment in his political career following his recent appointment as Gauteng MEC for finance under Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s provincial government.

Balancing academics with politics

The bachelor in public management programme focuses on governance, leadership, public administration, policy implementation and public sector financial management, skills regarded as critical for individuals serving in government leadership positions.

Supporters within the EFF have praised Dunga for pursuing higher education while carrying the responsibilities of political leadership and public office.

Many party members have taken to social media to applaud him for balancing academics with the demands of governance.

Dunga has steadily advanced within the EFF in Gauteng and has become one of the party’s prominent young leaders.

Before his appointment as finance MEC, he served in leadership roles within the City of Ekurhuleni and played an active role in the party’s provincial structures.

His graduation also aligns with a growing trend among South African politicians pursuing academic qualifications while in office, particularly in governance, leadership and public management disciplines.

For the party, Dunga’s graduation is not only a personal accomplishment but also a political statement about the value it places on academic development within its ranks.

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