Gauteng health intensifies measles vaccination programme

The department of health in Gauteng has intensified its outreach programme to create more awareness and encourage parents and caregivers to make sure that their children are immunised.

In a statement, the department said since the declaration of a national measles outbreak in October 2022, Gauteng has recorded 15 cases – eight cases in Ekurhuleni, two from Johannesburg, four from Tshwane and 1 case from the West Rand.

“The department is currently conducting a province-wide measles outbreak response vaccination campaign targeting children from six months to 15 years. The vaccination campaign for measles has been taking place in health facilities since January 6,” said Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Nkomo-Ralehoko added that more than 43 000 children have been vaccinated in the health facilities to protect them against measles.

Furthermore, the provincial health department will be working with the national Department of Basic Education to roll out the measles vaccination programme to early childhood development centres and schools.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said: “Measles infections are not localised to particular risk groups or geographical areas, they occur anywhere in the country. Cases can be found in communities or institutions like creches or daycare centres or schools.”

Meanwhile, media reports say the Free State health department has decided to start administering the measles vaccine to all children aged between six months and 15 years in the Thabo Mofutsanyana district with immediate effect.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed last week that 387 cases of measles have been recorded nationwide.

