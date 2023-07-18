Gauteng health on par with record Mandela Day surgeries

In commemoration of the International Nelson Mandela Day, the Gauteng department of health has pledged to conduct more than 700 surgical procedures.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than 60% of the surgeries had been completed.

Speaking at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday, deputy director-general for Gauteng health Basani Baloyi presented the surgical marathon which will help monitor surgical backlogs in the province’s hospitals.

“This is not a Nelson Mandela Day project, this is how we will monitor the performance of all hospitals using the dashboard sitting in my office,” Baloyi said.

“One of the challenges we have is the availability of data. This dashboard will help us to know who was in our hospitals and when.”

Baloyi said this is the beginning of automating services with the hope of having smart hospitals across the province.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled two statues in Mthatha and Qunu in honour of Madiba. Delivering a keynote address, Ramaphosa said Mandela was a revered statesman, unifier, and peacemaker.

“Madiba was no humble contribution. He led our nation to freedom, and even today, many years since his passing, his legacy lives on”, he said.

He called on the people of Mthatha to protect and look after the sites of memorialization and commemoration, saying these attract tourists, support local businesses and create jobs.

Ramaphosa noted the complexities that form South Africans’ identities and experiences, explaining how Mandela, too, was shaped by influences.

“As human beings, we are the sum of many parts, and Madiba was no different. Our upbringing, our culture, and many other factors shape our lived experiences.

“The statue in Mthatha depicts Madiba in the role in which he was most well-known, a statesman, while the statue in Qunu depicts him in the attire of his Xhosa-Tembu culture, reminding us of the traditional values he lived by,” he said.

Ramaphosa added that the statues would remind people that the seeds of greatness lie dormant within each one of us, and that it is up to South Africans to make them germinate and bloom.

The president emphasized that humble beginnings should not hinder the pursuit of greatness. Instead, it should encourage people to change the world in their own way.

“Being born in a rural area, or having humble beginnings, is no obstacle to achieving greatness, and to fulfilling your destiny,” he said.

“It is to remind us of all our duty to do what we can to make the world a better place.”

